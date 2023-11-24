News & Insights

ARM

Japan's Nikkei notches fourth weekly gain as weaker yen lifts exporters

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 24, 2023 — 01:52 am EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average stopped short of a fresh three-decade high on Friday, although it posted a fourth straight weekly gain as a weaker yen buoyed exporters' stocks.

The Nikkei .N225ended up 0.5%, with a 0.12% gain for the week. It is up nearly 9% this month.

The broader Topix .TOPXrose 0.54% on Friday.

The benchmark index on Monday scaled a post-1990 peak of 33,853.46, before sharply reversing course as investors locked in profit.

There were 164 advancers on the Nikkei index against 61 decliners among its 225 components.

The yen traded flat at 149.25 per dollar JPY=EBS, hovering around the same level for a third day. The unit strengthened on Tuesday to a more than two-month high of 147.155 as expectations for a more dovish Federal Reserve undercut the U.S. currency.

A weaker yen increases the value of Japan's overseas sales when repatriated.

There were strong expectations for the yen to strengthen to 145 per dollar, but that speculation has come out of the market now, boosting automakers and other exporters, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

"The overheatedness has come out of the market, which means we can expect the Nikkei to set new highs next week."

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, up 2.73%, followed by Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 6098.T.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin Industries Ltd 6367.T down 2.4%, followed by Sony Group Corp 6758.T losing 1.27%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T added 0.48%, buoyed by a more than 5% rally in one of its key holdings - chip designer ARM ARM.O.

Japanese stocks received foreign inflows for a third week in the week ended Nov. 17, driven by domestic companies' strong earnings and easing worries about higher U.S. interest rates following softer inflation data.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.