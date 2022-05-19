Japan's Nikkei news says Singapore unit hit with ransomware attack

Rocky Swift Reuters
TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese business news group Nikkei Inc. said on Thursday its Singapore unit had been hit with a ransomware attack.

Unauthorized access of a server at Nikkei Group Asia Pte was first detected on May 13 and the server might have contained customer data, the company said in a statement.

