Japan's Nikkei little changed ahead of Fed meeting outcome

By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 inched up 0.1% to 27,671.72 and the broader Topix .TOPX inched 0.03% lower at 1,942.62.

The benchmark index opened with a small declines after Wall Street ended sharply lower Tuesday, as a profit warning by Walmart WMT.N dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fuelled fears about spending. .N

The Federal Reserve later on Wednesday is expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to fight inflation, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger increase.

"There won't be a major surprise from the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) but investors just want to confirm the outcome before making bets," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan.

"After this major event, investors will look into details in each corporate outlook and selectively buying stocks."

In Japan, chip-related heavyweights Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T boosted the Nikkei, jumping 3.14% and 2.55%.

Defensives were strong, with the railway sector .IRAIL.T rising 1.15% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. The drug sector .IPHAM.T rose 1.11%, with Astellas Pharma 4503.T climbing 2.67%.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T weighed on the Nikkei the most, slipping 1.27%. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 0.76% and materials maker Nitto Denko 6988.T fell 1.91%.

Canon 7751.T slipped 2.03% even as the camera maker raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

There were 84 advancers on the Nikkei index against 133 decliners.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

