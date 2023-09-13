Japan's Nikkei jumps to 1-week high after US inflation data

By 0145 GMT, the Nikkei index .N225 had climbed 1.1% to 33,076.49, crossing the 33,000 level for the first time since Sept. 7. Fast Retailing and heavyweight technology stocks led the gains.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.7% at 2,395.31.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher after data showing a moderate increase in August consumer prices cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged in September. .N

"The big event was over without any negative surprises, which lifted investor sentiment," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"Looking at today's move, investors bought the shares that lead the Nikkei higher, not the broader Topix."

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.7%, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 3.15% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T climbed 1.44%.

Magnetic application product maker TDK 6762.T rose 2.9%.

Refiners .IPETE.T jumped 3.15% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, with ENEOS Holdings 5020.T rising 3.43%. Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T jumped 4.13%.

Airlines .IAIR.T slipped 0.35% to become the worst performer among industry groups. Shipping firms .ISHIP.T lost 0.29%.

H.I.S. 9603.T fell 6.32%, even as the travel agent narrowed its losses. The company posted a 5.6 billion yen ($38.06 million) for the nine months through July, compared with a 33.26 billion yen loss a year earlier.

($1 = 147.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

