Japan's Nikkei jumps on Wall Street gains; Toyota surges

June 14, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest in more than 33 years on Wednesday, tracking an upbeat session on Wall Street, with Toyota Motor 7203.T surging as investors scooped up index heavyweights amid a weaker yen.

The Nikkei index .N225 jumped 1.47% to end at 33,502.42, its highest close since March 1990, in a four-day winning streak.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.31% to 2,294.53.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their highest closes in 14 months overnight, as data showing consumer prices rose modestly in May boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates on Wednesday. .N

"When U.S. stocks rise, global investors must buy Japanese stocks. The weaker yen also boosted investor sentiment," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

"And when Japanese shares are on the rise, they want to buy large caps. Looking at Wednesday's market, it looks like they are buying heavyweights in a big package."

Toyota Motor surged 6% after jumping 5% on Tuesday, as shareholders voted down an unprecedented resolution on the automaker's climate lobbying and backed its board at an annual general meeting (AGM).

Honda Motor 7267.T advanced 3.59%. An index tracking automakers .ITEQP.T rose 4.28% and was the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T advanced 4.75%.

Steel makers .ISTEL.T climbed 4.24%, with Kobe Steel 5406.T up 5.63%.

Chip-related shares fell, with Screen Holdings 7735.T losing 2.55% and Advantest 6857.T down 0.29%. Tokyo Electron 8035.T cut its early losses to end flat.

Drug makers .IPHAM.T lost 0.98%, with Eisai 4523.T shedding 4.07% and Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T down 2.88%.

