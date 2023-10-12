News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei jumps, led by rally in chip shares

October 12, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Thursday as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks following heavy sell-offs, with chip-related shares leading the charge.

The Nikkei index .N225 rose 1.75% to 32,494.66, its highest close since Sept. 25, and posted its third consecutive session of gains.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.5% to 2,342.49.

"The market was firm overall. Investors bought back stocks that fell in recent sell-offs. They realized that the fundamental for Japanese economy has not changed," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

The Nikkei fell to a more than four-month low last week, losing nearly 10% from a 33-year high scaled in mid-June, amid concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

"Investors also bought growth stocks, mainly chip-related shares, after earnings of Samsung (Electronics) indicated the industry's performance hit the bottom," Mitsui said.

Samsung Electronics 005930.KS on Wednesday said its preliminary third-quarter profit dropped by a smaller-than-expected 78%, as the battered memory chip market shows early signs of recovering from a severe downturn.

Japan's chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.94% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, which jumped 4.03%.

Chip-related product maker Lasertec 6920.T surged 6.34% and chip-maker Renesas Electronics 6723.T jumped 5.19%.

Refiner Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T cut early losses to end 5.58% higher after the refiner said it would form an alliance with Toyota Motor 7203.T to develop and mass-produce all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

Energy explorers .IMING.T lost 0.8% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as oil prices fell O/R

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 179 stocks rose and 46 declined.

