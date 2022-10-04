Japan's Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's Nikkei jumped 3% on Tuesday to record its best session in more than six months, as investors scooped up beaten-down heavyweights and growth stocks after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight.

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei jumped 3% on Tuesday to record its best session in more than six months, as investors scooped up beaten-down heavyweights and growth stocks after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight.

The Nikkei share average .N225 advanced 2.96% to 26,992.21 in broad-based buying, marking its biggest daily gain since March 23, and posting its highest close since Sept. 22.

The broader Topix .TOPX jumped 3.21% to 1,906.89 in its sharpest daily gain since March 10.

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2% on Monday, as Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks. .N

"Investors scooped up shares that were beaten down, especially heavyweights and growth stocks," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The market was also underpinned by the strong finish of Wall Street."

Market participants shrugged off news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years earlier in the day.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.02% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, jumping 5.1%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T, which rose 2.68%.

The wholesales sector .IWHOL.T, which includes trading houses, was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, jumping 5.53% as Itochu 3493.T raised its profit forecast and announced a share buyback.

Itochu surged 8.34%, while Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T gained 4.83% and Mitsui & Co 8031.T climbed 5.39%.

Energy shares also advanced, as oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

Explorers .IMING jumped 4.96% and refiners .IPETE.T rose 4.13%. Inpex 1605.T and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co 1662.T climbed 5.36% and 3.37%, respectively.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T was the only decliner on the Nikkei, falling 1%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters