Japan's Nikkei inches lower ahead of Powell's speech

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index pared gains to inch lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while a slew of corporate earnings rendered the market directionless.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.03% lower at 27,685.47, snapping a fourth straight winning session, after trading most of the session in positive territory.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.21% to 1,983.40.

Investors were keeping a close eye on a speech by the Fed Chair due later in the day, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric, after data last week showed robust job growth, as well as strong services activity in January.

"The market lost direction as the earnings season continues in Japan. There was a mixture of buying and selling based on outcomes," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Also market participants want to know what Fed Chair Powell will say later in the day."

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 0.52%, dragging the Nikkei the most. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 1.01% and staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T fell 1.63%.

JFE Holdings 5411.T tanked 8.47% to become the worst performer after Japan's second-biggest steelmaker lowered its forecasts for crude steel output and full-year profit.

The steel sector .ISTEL.T lost 2.95% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes.

Stronger growth in Japanese wages have driven expectations that the BOJ would alter its ultra-rate policy, said Yugo Tsuboi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Government data showed Japanese real wages rose for the first time in nine months thanks to robust temporary bonuses, but uncertainty remains on whether pay hikes will continue to sustain Japan's economic recovery.

The banking sector rose 2.51% to be the best performer.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T rose 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.