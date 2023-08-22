Japan's Nikkei inches higher on rising U.S. stock futures

By 0152 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 was up 0.18% at 31,914.73, after opening 0.44% lower. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.14% at 2,268.90.

"Investor bought back shares after seeing gains in U.S. stock futures," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management. "They realised there were no reasons for selling stocks in a hurry."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI and S&P 500 .SPX. ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. The Nasdaq finished barely in positive territory. .N

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 0.76% and provided the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T gained 2.67%, while soy sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T jumped 3.66%.

Central Japan Railway 9022.T, which runs bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, advanced 2.59% after the railway firm conducted a stock split.

Chip-related heavyweights fell, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T down 0.87% and 1.55%, respectively. Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 1.35%.

The banking index .IBNKS.T slipped 0.23%, tracking a fall in the U.S. financial sector .SPBK after an S&P downgrade of credit ratings of multiple regional U.S. lenders.

Shibaura Mechatronics 6590.T fell 9.56% after the semiconductor-making equipment maker said its top shareholders, including Toshiba 6502.T, would sell its shares in the market.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.