Japan's Nikkei inches higher on gains in Wall Street, Asian shares

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended higher on Monday in a range-bound trading session, tracking gains in Wall Street and other Asian equity markets, though losses in chip-related shares weighed on the index.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.25% to close at 27,736.47, after falling as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.48% to 1,953.63.

"The Japanese market was supported by gains on the U.S. market over the weekend, while U.S. futures kept its momentum," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"But investors were cautious making bets as they wanted to confirm the direction of the U.S. market later today."

On Friday, Wall Street rose modestly as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance. .N

Trading was sluggish in China due to a holiday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS inched up. MKTS/GLOB

In Japan, shipping companies .ISHIP.T led gains, which rose 2.85%, followed by oil explorers IMING.T, rising 2.64%.

Zojirushi 7965.T jumped 4.99% after the cooking appliance maker boosted its quarterly profits.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T weighed on the Nikkei the most, falling 2.66%, tracking an overnight decline on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX.

Peers Advantest 6857.T and Kyocera dropped 6971.T 1.26% and 0.47%, respectively.

Railways IRAIL.T and airlines .IAIRL.T were among the weakest sectors, falling 0.74% and 1.66%, respectively, as the number of new Covid-19 infections has turned to an upward trend.

From Monday, the market was restructured into three new markets - prime, standard and growth - as the exchange adopted tougher listing criteria to attract more foreign investors.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

