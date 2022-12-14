Japan's Nikkei inch lower on worries over Fed rate hike impact

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, hit by concerns over the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's projections of continuing with interest rate hikes for a longer period on corporate outlook.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.27% to 28,081.55 by the midday break, after briefly turning positive. The broader Topix .TOPX inched down 0.12% to 1,975.13.

U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading overnight, following a policy announcement by the Fed that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period. .N

"The Japanese market got rid of the negative factors after the FOMC (thee Federal Open Market Committee). But there are still concerns about outlook of the economy as the Fed will continue raising rates," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at theinvestment researchand investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"That is why the trading was mixed."

Uniqlo clothing brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 0.32%, dragging the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.63%.

Industry machinery makers advanced, with IHI 7013.T jumping 3.67%, Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T gaining 2.56% and Hitachi Zosen 7004.T rising 2.86%.

Department store operators rose, with Takashimaya 8233.T Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T rising 1.84% and 2.33%, respectively.

Euglena 2931.T surged 10.22% after the bio venture firm said it was studying the possibility of developing and operating a biorefinery in Malaysia with Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

Oil explorers .IMING.T rose 1.42% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

