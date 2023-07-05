Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low; Socionext weighs after top shareholders exit

By 0200 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.04% to 32,990.73, falling below 33,000 for the fist time since June 28. The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.64% to 2,291.42

Socionext's shares 6526.T were untraded, with a glut of sell orders and were set to fall to their daily limit after the company's top shareholders, including Panasonic Holdings 6752.T and Development Bank of Japan, sold their entire stake worth 280 billion yen ($1.94 billion).

Socionext, which went public in October last year, surged nearly 280% this year, becoming one of the icons for chip-related shares that helped the Nikkei to reach a 33-year high.

"News on the sale of Socionext shares sent U.S. technology stocks down overnight, which pushed leading Japanese chip shares lower today," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager - research, Tachibana Securities.

"Socionext was among shares global investors bought to catch up the rally in the Nikkei."

Wall Street's main indexes ended slightly lower overnight, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX dropping 2.2%, while Intel INTC.O slipped 3.3% and Texas Instruments TXN.O declined 1.8%. .N

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 2.84% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 1.45% and chip-maker Renesas Electronics 6723.T lost 3.25%.

Sentiment was also weakened by asset managers selling shares worth more than 1 trillion yen in exchange traded funds ahead of their dividend distribution dates through the beginning of next week, said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager -investment research IwaiCosmo Securities.

Steel maker Kobe Steel 5406.T rose 2.28% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei. Energy explorers .IMING.T were the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindxes, gaining 0.85%.

($1 = 144.3500 yen)

