Japan's Nikkei hits one-week low on China concerns, Eisai plunge

November 28, 2022 — 10:38 pm EST

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to a one-week low on Monday, as COVID-19 protests in several Chinese cities raised concerns about economic growth, while Eisai slumped after a report that a woman in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment died.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was down 0.55% at 27,999.82 by the midday break, after falling to its lowest since Nov. 21 earlier in the day. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.6% to 1,992.23.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower overnight after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth.

"The Japanese market's decline is all due to the China issue. The ongoing protests could trigger a slowdown in global economic growth," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Eisai 4523.T fell 9.68% in what could be its biggest plunge in more than a year and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Honda Motor 7267.T fell 1.37% after the automaker said its factory in Wuhan was still suspended due to COVID restrictions.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 1.74% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T fell 1.51%.

The insurance and banking sectors .IINSU.T, .IBNKS.T rose 0.87% and 0.63%, respectively.

Leisure-related shares were strong, with department store operators Takashimaya 8233.T and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T rising 2.15% and 1.66% respectively.

Railway operator West Japan Railway 9021.T gained 1.77%.

