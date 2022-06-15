Japan's Nikkei hits one-month low on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended at a more than one-month low on Wednesday, extending losses for a fourth straight session, as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day that could see a much more hawkish shift.

The Nikkei share average .N225 dropped 1.14% to close at 26,326.16, near the day's low. This is the benchmark's longest losing streak in more than three months.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 166 fell and 55 rose, while four were unchanged. Energy was the worst-performing sector, tumbling 3.72% following a fall in crude oil prices. Only financials rose 0.3% amid higher global bond yields, and real estate gained 0.37%.

The broader Topix .TOPX slid 1.2%, also deepening losses in afternoon trading.

Money markets are now certain that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points later in the day, which would be the biggest increase since 1984, after data last week showed U.S. consumer price inflation running red hot. FEDWATCH

"The market is nervous, and you can feel how hard it is to move in this environment," said a market participant at a domestic securities company.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T was the Nikkei's biggest drag, shaving off 25 points with its 1.37% drop. Its peer Advantest 6857.T sank 1.15%, despite gains for chip-related shares on Wall Street overnight.

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T was the biggest percentage decliner, down 5.20%. Rival Takashimaya 8233.T sank 4.34%.

Energy company Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T retreated 3.92%

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

