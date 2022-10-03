Japan's Nikkei hits near 2-week high on Wall Street's strong finish

By 0120 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had risen 2.6% to 26,908.75 in a broad rally, hitting its highest since Sept. 22, and on track for its biggest daily gain since Aug. 12. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 2.66% at 1,897.05.

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2% on Monday, as Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks. .N

"Investors scooped up shares that were beaten down, especially heavyweights and growth stocks," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The market was also underpinned by the strong finish of Wall Street."

Market participants shrugged off news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years earlier in the day.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.07% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T, rising 3.67%, and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which climbed 3.49%.

Trading houses .IWHOL.T were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, rising 4.55% as Itochu 3493.T raised its profit forecasts and announced a share buyback.

Itochu jumped 5.95%, while Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T gained 4.7% and Mitsui & Co 8031.T climbed 4.49%.

Energy shares gained, as oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

Explorers .IMING jumped 3.9%, with Inpex 1605.T and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co 1662.T gaining 4.21% and 2.38%, respectively.

Shippers Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T was only the only decliner on the NIkkei, falling 0.8%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.