Japan's Nikkei hits near 2-week high on Wall Street's strong finish

Japan's Nikkei jumped on Tuesday to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight and as investors scooped up beaten-down heavyweights and growth stocks.

By 0120 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had risen 2.6% to 26,908.75 in a broad rally, hitting its highest since Sept. 22, and on track for its biggest daily gain since Aug. 12. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 2.66% at 1,897.05.

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2% on Monday, as Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks. .N

"Investors scooped up shares that were beaten down, especially heavyweights and growth stocks," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The market was also underpinned by the strong finish of Wall Street."

Market participants shrugged off news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years earlier in the day.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 2.07% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T, rising 3.67%, and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, which climbed 3.49%.

Trading houses .IWHOL.T were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, rising 4.55% as Itochu 3493.T raised its profit forecasts and announced a share buyback.

Itochu jumped 5.95%, while Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T gained 4.7% and Mitsui & Co 8031.T climbed 4.49%.

Energy shares gained, as oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

Explorers .IMING jumped 3.9%, with Inpex 1605.T and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co 1662.T gaining 4.21% and 2.38%, respectively.

Shippers Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T was only the only decliner on the NIkkei, falling 0.8%.

