Japan's Nikkei hits highest since July 1990 on weak yen, US optimism

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.

The Nikkei .N225 jumped as high as 31,560.43 within the first 10 minutes of trading, although gains mitigated to see the index enter the midday break up 1.32% at 31,325.84, close to the session low.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalized a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote. However, the deal has drawn fire from hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Honda Motor 7267.T rallied 1.86% and Subaru 7270.T advanced 1.78%.

The Nikkei's joint top performer was Advantest 6857.T, the chip-testing equipment maker that counts Nvidia Corp NVDA.O among its clients.

Advantest shares surged up to 6.9% to a record high, although they entered the break up 4.18%, tied with Nikon 7731.T and startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 193 rose, while 27 fell and five were flat.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Muralikumar Anantharaman, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.