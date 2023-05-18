Japan's Nikkei hits highest since August 1990

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to the highest since August 1990, the country's so-called "bubble" era.

The Nikkei .N225 rose as high as 30,924.57 shortly after the open, on course for a seventh straight winning session.

Japan's benchmark stock index has been powered by a weaker yen amid views that the Bank of Japan will keep policy easy for longer, a strong earnings season, and foreign buying amid increased investment by Warren Buffett and a push for better corporate governance by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.