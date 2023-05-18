Japan's Nikkei hits 'bubble' era highs of 1990s

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to the highest since August 1990, the country's so-called "bubble" era, buoyed by a confluence of positive factors globally and at home.

The benchmark index .N225 rose as high as 30,924.57 shortly after the open, on course for a seventh straight winning session, after smashing through the psychological 30,000 level on Wednesday for the first time in 20 months.

The broader Topix .TOPX, which had reached the post-bubble milestone earlier in the week, extended its gains to 2,171.37.

Japan's stock rally has been powered by a weaker yen amid views that the Bank of Japan will keep policy easy for longer, a strong earnings season, foreign buying thanks to increased investment by Warren Buffett and a push for better corporate governance by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The final push to Friday's post-bubble peak for the Nikkei had additional momentum from gains in global stocks as investors turned more optimistic that U.S. lawmakers can soon reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a potentially catastrophic default.

The Nikkei was last up 0.53% at 30,736.16, and the Topix was 0.28% higher at 2,163.78.

