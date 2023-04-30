Japan's Nikkei hits 8-month high crossing 29,000 on weak yen boost

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a more than eight-month high on Monday, topping the key psychological 29,000 level after the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) continued dovish stance pushed the yen to a nearly two-month low.

Rail .IRAIL.T and airlines .IAIRL.T were the best performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors on the potential boon for tourism, while exporters including automakers .ITEQP.T rose amid the boost to the value of overseas sales.

Tech services provider NEC 6701.T surged 14% after strong earnings to be the best performing Nikkei stock by a wide margin.

Sony Group 6758.T was a standout decliner, dropping 4.17% after forecasting profit to slip from a record high.

The Nikkei .N225 gained 0.69% to 29,056.25 as of the midday break, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at 29,143.89 earlier. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 170 rose, 50 fell, while five were unchanged.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.63% to 2,070.43, after touching 2,076.11, its highest since September 2021.

The yen weakened to as low as 136.87 per dollar JPY=EBS in Tokyo, extending its decline from Friday, when the BOJ kept stimulus settings unchanged and signalled it was in no hurry to normalize policy.

Japan has a shortened trading week, marking the Golden Week holiday from Wednesday, when the U.S. Federal Reserve sets policy, followed by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

"The Nikkei should stay positive today, however there's only today and tomorrow before Golden Week, and during the holiday there are several big events," Nomura Securities strategist Maki Sawada said.

"It's easy to think there could be some profit-taking emerging."

The TSE's rail index .IRAIL.T surged 1.78%, followed by a 1.53% jump for airlines .IAIRL.T. Auto shares .ITEQP.T gained 0.86%.

Financial stocks also did well, shaking off news of the likely failure of U.S. bank First Republic FRC.N. The bank index .IBNKS.T gained 0.92% and the securities index .ISECU.T advanced 0.72%.

