Japan's Nikkei hits 7-week high after third consecutive day of gains

By Sam Byford

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, though gains were limited amid a slide in U.S. futures as domestic investors weighed unexpectedly weak earnings from technology giants Alphabet Inc and Microsoft.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.67% and climbed above 27,500 for the first time since Sept. 20. It declined slightly in the afternoon and ended the day at 27,431.84, still its highest close in nearly seven weeks.

The broader Topix index .TOPX climbed 0.58%.

"The Nikkei has been steadily advancing and there seem to be a lot of people who want to take profits," said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities.

"As Japanese companies are starting to report earnings, many domestic investors and others want to see the results, so they're likely to hold off on aggressive trading," he said.

While the Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX rose 2.26% overnight, Nasdaq e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.96%, falling after earnings from Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Google parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O came in below Wall Street expectations.

The lacklustre results also pushed S&P 500 e-mini futures EScv1 down almost 1%, suggesting traders expect the U.S. stock market to open deep in negative territory on Wednesday.

Risk sentiment was dampened amid Japanese semiconductor stocks as well, with chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Inc 8035.T falling 0.68%.

Peer Lasertec Corp 6920.T fell 1.14% while chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T was down 2.14%.

"Tokyo Electron and others seem to have been affected [by Alphabet and Microsoft]," said Toyo's Otsuka. "If hypergrowth stocks are still adjusting, the negative difference in high-tech stocks may well affect the Nikkei share average."

The best performer in the Nikkei index was Denka Co Ltd 4061.T, which jumped 6.37%, after the chemical products manufacturer announced results and its plans to transfer its cement business to Taiheiyo Cement Corp 5233.T.

Shipping companies made some of the biggest losses. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd 9104.T lost 3.22%, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd 9107.T was down 3.01% and Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T dropped 2.69%.

Toshiba Corp 6502.T fell 1.66% late in the day after Kyodo news agency reported a consortium intending to buy the tech conglomerate would likely miss a deadline to secure loans for the deal. The stock had previously traded 0.38% higher.

All Nikkei sectors gained except energy, which declined 0.9%, and utilities, which lost 0.23%. Of the index's 225 constituents, 131 advanced, 89 fell and five traded flat.

(Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sam.Byford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.