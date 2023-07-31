Japan's Nikkei hits 4-week peak amid bond market calm, earnings boost

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average reached a four-week high on Monday, as a calm bond market following the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak and growing optimism from a slowing of U.S. inflation boosted investor sentiment.

Earnings reports also produced some standout winners, with Toyota Group's logistics company Toyota Tsusho 8015.T surging almost 10% and helping lift the auto sector.

The Nikkei .N225 gained 1.26% to 33,172.22, and was up as much as 2% earlier in the session, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.39% to 2,322.56.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 191 rose and 34 fell.

The BOJ "has maintained easy monetary policy for now, so recent uncertainty has receded, which I think has provided a major reassurance for the market," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Today will probably be the high for this week. Since policy accommodation hasn't strengthened, a continued weakening of the yen and rise in stocks seems unlikely."

On Friday, the BOJ kept stimulus settings unchanged but announced it would conduct bond buying operations at a yield of 1% instead of the official 0.5% ceiling under its yield curve control.

The benchmark Japanese government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose to a nine-year high of 0.605% to start Monday trading, but failed to push above that as the central bank conducted additional purchase operations to slow its rise. JP/

Japanese stocks also got a lift from Friday's Wall Street rally, after data showed U.S. inflation rising at the slowest pace since early 2021.

Precision machinery .IPRCS.T was the best performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups on Monday, gaining 3%. Transport equipment .ITEQP.T was a close second, rising 2.83%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rallied 3.29% and Toyota Group supplier Denso 6902.T added 3.76%.

Other notable winners included Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing 9983.T and chipmaker Renesas Electronics 8308.T, up 1.98% and 4.59%. respectively.

At the other end, Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T tumbled more than 10% after disappointing trial results for its schizophrenia treatment, while robot maker Fanuc 6954.T lost 7.27% after earnings disappointed.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Nobuyo Saito; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

