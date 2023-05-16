News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei hits 20-month high above 30,000 amid weak yen, earnings afterglow

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

May 16, 2023 — 11:15 pm EDT

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average topped 30,000 for the first time since September 2021 on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and momentum from a strong domestic earnings season.

The Nikkei .N225 entered the midday recess up 0.66% at 30,039.41, after reaching a high of 30,060.72. The benchmark index has risen between 0.73% and 0.9% in each of the past three sessions, with the start of that streak coinciding with the peak of the reporting season on Friday.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained by a more modest 0.26% to 2,132.74, but renewed the 33-year peak reached on Tuesday by pushing as high as 2,135.72 during the morning session.

"The tailwinds for the Tokyo stock exchange are still in place, but there's a feeling of overheating wafting in the market," said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

"Whether it's today, tomorrow, or next week, the Nikkei is due for a healthy adjustment lower," potentially to around 28,700, he said.

The Nikkei has climbed more than 3% from Thursday's close, with its exporter-heavy constituents supported by a revenue-boosting decline of as much as 2.2% in the yen against the dollar.

The domestic earnings season largely wrapped up on Monday, and was punctuated by a spate of strong results and several share buybacks during the week-long period.

On Wednesday, chip-related shares continued recent strong form, with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T rising 3.65% and chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest Corp 6857.T adding 2.97%.

Smaller peer Screen Holdings Co Ltd 7735.T was the Nikkei's biggest percentage gainer, up 4.12% after Tokai Tokyo Securities raised its price target on the stock.

Startup investor SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T was no. 2, advancing 3.84%.

At the other end, energy shares weighed amid a decline in crude.

Healthcare was another drag, with medical supplies manufacturer Terumo Corp 4543.T down 2.8% and Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd 4506.T dropping 4.15%.

