Japan's Nikkei hits 2-1/2-month low on concerns over Fed rate hike, China economy

August 16, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday amid concerns over more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and dim outlook of China's economy, while the yen weakening further against the dollar prompted a sell-off.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.22% to 31,377.84 by 0157 GMT, its lowest level since June 2. The broader Topix .TOPX was down 1.25% to 2,232.48.

"Investors were reacting only to negative market cues - rising global yields and ongoing worries about China's economy," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillp Securities Japan.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a fresh 10-month high during Asian trading hours, after minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed that officials were divided over the need for more rate hikes. US/

"The yen's weakness to the dollar drove speculation for the government intervention. If that happens, the yen will strengthen, which is negative to Japanese equities."

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS further weakened against the dollar on Thursday, touching its lowest since November, below the level that last year triggered intervention.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 2.21% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 1.22% and healthcare equipment maker Terumo 4543.T was down 2.90%.

Tourism-related shares weakened even after data signalled a firm recovery in the nation's tourism. Cosmetics maker Shiseido 4911.T slipped 3.85% and department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T fell 3.66%,

The number of visitors to Japan in July rose to its highest since the pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday, as a weaker yen helped in boosting tourism and contribute to a growth surge in the world's third-largest economy.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with steel makers .ISTEL.T, down 2.95%, dropping the most among the indexes. Kobe Steel 5406.T lost 3.72%.

