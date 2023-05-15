News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei hits 18-month high as investors cheer earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 15, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Monday, with the Nikkei notching its highest close in 1-1/2 years as investors sought stocks with robust earnings, while the yen's weakness also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.8% to 29,626.34, its highest close November 2021. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.9% to 2,114.85 and is within a whisker of a three-decade high.

"Investors scooped up individual stocks that reported positive earnings, which boosted the overall market," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The U.S. dollar =USD kept its strength against a basket of major currencies, after posting the biggest weekly gain last week, and was still rising on the yen on Monday even as it eased a little bit against other currencies. FRX/

A softer yen tends to help exporters' shares as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms.

Among individual shares, Shiseido Co Ltd 4911.T jumped 5.2% after the cosmetic maker beat consensus by posting a 97% jump in its net profit for three months through March.

Beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 2502.T rose 3.3% after its quarterly net profit grew more than four times.

Phone company NTT Corp 9432.T advanced 2.2% after announcing a stock split.

SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T surged 8.6% after Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T said it would take midsize lender private. SBI Holdings rose 3.9%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T rose 1% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Bearings-maker NSK Ltd 6471.T jumped 13.5% after posting better-than-expected profits.

Bucking the trend, medical equipment maker Olympus Corp 7733.T fell 6.8% and Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T dropped 9%, holding back further Nikkei gains.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Varun H K)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

