Japan's Nikkei heads for fourth straight decline as tech tumbles

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average headed for a fourth straight decline on Tuesday, as investors continued to take profits following the index's surge to a 33-year peak last week.

Many of the nation's biggest technology names were sold off, facing additional pressure from big declines in the U.S. Nasdaq index overnight.

The Nikkei .N225 slid 0.77% to 32,446.70 at the midday break. It fell as much as 1.2% earlier in the session, but bounced back after nearing the 25-day moving average at 32,268.00.

The benchmark index lost 2.6% over the previous three sessions, and a fourth straight decline would be the longest run since mid-December. It reached a post-bubble-era high of 33,772.89 on June 19.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.57% to 2,247.31.

"The selloff is broad," and "any paring of losses today is likely to be quickly met with renewed selling pressure," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

However, "there's nothing eyebrow-raising about a decline as far as the 25-day moving average," he added.

Online company CyberAgent 4751.T led Nikkei decliners with a 4.1% drop, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T - whose share fortunes have been closely tied to customer Nvidia NVDA.O amid the AI euphoria - slumped 3.1%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 1.66%, Sony Group 6758.T slid 2% and online staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T dropped 2.54%.

On Wall Street overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq .NDX tumbled 1.36%, compared with a 0.45% decline in the broader S&P 500 .SPX.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was 0.64% lower, falling for a fourth session after hitting a record high last week.

By contrast, shippers were big gainers once again, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T leading advancers with a 10.2% surge. Peer Nippon Yusen was next, up 3.6%.

Tokyo Disney Resort-operator Oriental Land 4661.T was no. 3, gaining 2.96% after announcing an increase in ticket prices from October.

