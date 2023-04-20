Japan's Nikkei gains as retailers surge on tourism boost, chip stocks rebound

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, clawing back losses from the previous day as retailers surged from an increase in foreign visitors and semiconductor shares rebounded from early declines.

The broader Topix .TOPX remained slightly in the red at the end of trading though, losing 0.03% to 2,039.73.

"Although the market is cautious after the Nikkei reached a high on Tuesday, there isn't really any major negative news to drive a decline," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Investors will be closely watching chip-making equipment maker Disco Corp 6146.T earnings later in the day, she said.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T rose 1.75% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp 6857.T gained 2.2%, adding 27 and 27 index points respectively to the Nikkei's tally to be the no. 2 and 3 supports. They began the day in the red, tracking declines in U.S. peers. .SOX

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T delivered about 46 points with a 1.4% advance.

Fellow retailer Takashimaya Co Ltd 8233.T was the biggest percentage gainer, jumping 3.71%.

Among Tokyo Stock Exchange industry sectors, banking .IBNKS.T and insurance .IINSU.T were among the best performers, rising around 0.4% each.

Paper & pulp .IPAPR.T was the top performer, up 1%, while mining .IMING.T led losers with a 0.85% slide.

Startup investor SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T was the Nikkei's biggest drag, shaving off 17 index points with a 1.64% retreat.

On the Nikkei, 128 stocks advanced and 88 fell, with nine flat.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)

