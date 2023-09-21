News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei futures pare declines slightly after BOJ keeps status quo

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

September 21, 2023 — 10:54 pm EDT

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average futures pared declines slightly following the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep stimulus settings unchanged.

Nikkei futures JNIc1 were last down 0.71% at 32,180 as of 0257 GMT. They were 0.96% lower at 32,100 leading into the announcement.

Cash equities were still closed for the midday recess, but entered the break 0.87% lower at 32,287.46.

Reuters
