Japan's Nikkei futures pare declines slightly after BOJ keeps status quo

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average futures pared declines slightly following the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep stimulus settings unchanged.

Nikkei futures JNIc1 were last down 0.71% at 32,180 as of 0257 GMT. They were 0.96% lower at 32,100 leading into the announcement.

Cash equities were still closed for the midday recess, but entered the break 0.87% lower at 32,287.46.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

