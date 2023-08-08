Japan's Nikkei follows Wall St higher but earnings caution caps rise

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by the gains in U.S. stocks overnight, although caution prevailed as the peak for the domestic earnings season approaches.

The top-performing stocks were driven by financial results and there was little in terms of larger themes driving markets, although a weaker yen supported automakers.

The Nikkei .N225 added 0.38% to end the day at 32,377.29 after a quiet afternoon session. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 164 rose, 58 fell and three were flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.34% to 2,291.

"It would be quite difficult right now to very actively push Japanese stocks higher," with peak earnings season on Thursday and the markets closed on Friday for a holiday, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

In the near term, the Nikkei is likely to trade between the "firm floor" of 32,000 and 33,000, she said.

On Tuesday, food and drug maker Meiji Holdings 2269.T surged 10.41% after reporting earnings in the afternoon session.

It outpaced engineering company Comsys 1721.T, which had led early gains and finished with a 9% gain after its own financial results.

More than 400 companies report earnings on Wednesday, with that number more than doubling to around 850 on Thursday.

Nissan 7201.T gained 1.06% and Honda 7267.T advanced 1.2% as a weakening yen JPY=EBS boosted the value of overseas revenue. Toyota 7203.T was a notable outlier, declining 0.84%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T was the Nikkei's biggest drag, shaving off 53 index points as it slumped 4.21%.

Shares in tech company Toshiba 6502.T rose 0.57% to 4,610 yen, bringing the stock very close to private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners' 4,620 yen-per-share tender offer, which was launched on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)

