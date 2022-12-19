Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 19, 2022 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

Adds Nikkei move after BOJ decision and details

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 2% to a two-month low after the Bank of Japan took steps to review its ultra-easy rate policy on Tuesday. The Nikkei share average .N225 fell over 2% to below 27,000, its lowest level in more than two months, following the central bank's monetary policy tweak. The broader Topix .TOPX lost more than 1%.

The BOJ said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.

The central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.