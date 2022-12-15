Japan's Nikkei falls to 1-week low on fears of economic slowdown

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Friday, tracking the sharp declines overnight on Wall Street, as interest rate hikes by major central banks fuelled fears of an economic slowdown.

The Nikkei index .N225 lost 1.54% to 27,620 by the midday break, after falling to 28,582.37, its lowest since Dec. 8. The index is set to lose 1% for the week.

The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.74% to 1,959.39 and is on course to end the week little changed.

U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower overnight, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to battle inflation could lead to a recession.

"Japanese market tracked declines in overseas markets but the losses were as not as big as Wall Street's," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Supporting factors are the yen's decline against the dollar and expectations for domestic demand-related stocks, in particular, thanks to an inflow of foreign tourists." Uniqlo brand-owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 2.74% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, despite announcing a 3-to-1 stock split.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T slipped 4.1% and 3.35%, respectively. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 3.58%.

Bucking the trend, Toshiba 6502.T rose 1.89% after a report said its preferred bidder, Japan Industrial Partners, is likely to secure financing of about 1.2 trillion yen ($1.46 billion) from banks for the buyout.

Cybozu 4776.T surged 14.98% to become the top gainer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market after the software developer raised its annual profit forecast. ($1 = 137.2800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

