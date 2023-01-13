Japan's Nikkei falls over 1% as Uniqlo owner, BOJ speculation weigh

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled more than 1% on Friday, its first losing session in six, with more than two-thirds of the decline coming from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing 9983.T.

Japanese equities also came under pressure from the yen's rise to a seven-month high, as traders bet the Bank of Japan could tweak policy further at a meeting next week, less than a month after a surprise widening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield's allowable range.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day down 1.25%, or 330.30 points, at 26,119.52.

Fast Retailing was the biggest drag, falling 7.95% and shaving 217.36 points off the Nikkei, after announcing disappointing financial results on Thursday after markets closed.

The broader Topix .TOPX, by contrast, ended down by a more modest 0.27% at 1,903.08.

The Nikkei managed to hold on for a weekly gain of 0.56%, having fallen for four straight weeks previously.

The Topix notched a 1.46% weekly rise, also its first winning week in five.

Exporters dropped as a stronger yen cut the value of overseas revenue. Toyota 7203.T lost 2.26%, while Nintendo 7974.T fell 0.92%.

The yen touched its strongest level to the dollar since May 31 at 128.44.

Financial stocks benefited from the speculation, with the TSE's banking subindex .IBNKS.T jumping 2.98%.

"Nobody is sure what will happen at next week's Bank of Japan meeting, and there may be some disappointment," said Kenji Abe, a strategist at Daiwa.

"I don't think they will reach a concrete decision, so yen appreciation can be reversed and the declines in the Nikkei can be reversed."

Other than banks, chip-related shares rose, tracking gains in U.S. peers. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T provided the most support for the Nikkei, contributing a market-leading 45.53 index points with its 3.04% rise.

Convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings 3382.T was the biggest percentage gainer, soaring 6.1% after revising earnings forecasts higher.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

