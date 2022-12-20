Japan's Nikkei falls, JGB yields flat after BOJ's policy surprise

December 20, 2022 — 08:12 pm EST

By 0055 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 was down 0.93% at 26,320.47 and the broader Topix .TOPX had slipped 0.57% to 1,894.90.

The Bank of Japan shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its control of bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. The move was aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

Heavyweights fell. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 0.98% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei. Chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron 8035.T was down 1.42%.

The sub-index for automakers .ITEQP.T lost 2.97%, more than any of the other 32 industry sub-indexes, as the yen strengthened.

Banks .IBNKS.T jumped 4.83% and was the best performer among the industry groups. The insurance sector .IINSU.T rose 1.2%.

