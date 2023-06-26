News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei falls for third straight session

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

June 26, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a third straight session on Monday, after spending the day flip-flopping between small gains and losses.

The Nikkei .N225 closed 0.25% lower at 32,698.81. The benchmark index had fallen about 2.4% in the prior two sessions, following its multi-month surge to a 33-year high of 33,772.89 last week.

The Nikkei has not fallen for more than two successive sessions since its current rally began in mid-March.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.2% to 2,260.17.

The Nikkei came under pressure early, declining as much as 1.2% following a slump on Wall Street on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most among the major indexes.

Japanese chip-related shares were among the Nikkei's biggest drags, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T sliding 0.83% and Advantest 6857.T dropping 1%.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing 9983.T was the biggest weight on the index, shaving 23 points with a 0.64% decline.

Bargain-hunting investors came in several times to push the Nikkei into positive territory, but ultimately were unable to keep it there.

"This is a very natural correction, given that the Nikkei has risen so quickly," said Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior Japan economist at Oxford Economics.

"Looking beyond that though, with U.S. equities losing momentum, I think a strong increase in Japanese equities from here is unlikely."

Among notable winners, Toyota Motor 7203.T climbed 0.98% after sinking to its lowest since June 13 on Friday, and Nintendo 7974.T jumped 0.95% following its retreat from a 14-month high hit on Thursday.

Shares of JSR Corp 4185.T surged 21.65% at the close, after spending the day untraded amid a glut of buy orders. The semiconductor materials maker is considering a deal to be acquired by state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC).

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.