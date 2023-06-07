Japan's Nikkei falls for second day as tech rally loses steam; Eisai jumps

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share gauge edged lower on Thursday after a steep selloff in the previous session, as tech shares pared recent gains and energy-related stocks climbed on higher oil prices.

The Nikkei .N225 bounced between gains and losses, trading 0.13% lower at 31,871.23 as of the midday break. The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.05% to 2,205.27.

Drugmaker Eisai 4523.T surged 9.14%, leading gains on the Nikkei, after U.S. regulators gave a positive reading of a late-stage trial of its Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Sony Group 6758.T declined 0.99%, while utility Tokyo Electric Power Co 9501.T jumped 5.41%.

The Nikkei plunged the most in three months on Wednesday, trimming a blistering 15% surge over the past three months that has outpaced global peers.

"The market has not completely broken out of its overheated state," said Nomura strategist Miki Sawada. "Growth stocks and semiconductor-related stocks, which had been rising recently are being sold off."

U.S. equities fell overnight as investors awaited key inflation data as well as the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where the central bank is expected to hold off on raising interest rates.

Japan's economy grew more than initially thought in January-March, revised data showed, fueled by a post-pandemic pickup in corporate and consumer spending.

Of the Nikkei components, 133 stocks rose and 90 fell, while two were flat.

The precision machinery sector .PRCS.T lost 2.01% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Electric and gas utilities .EPNG.T were the biggest gainers, adding 2.44%.

In the broader market, internet retailer Syuppin 3179.T jumped 5.1%, after reporting a more than 16% sales growth in May.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

