Japan's Nikkei falls as tech shares weaken ahead of Fed's policy update

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by technology heavyweights after their U.S. peers slumped overnight on concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and tensions surrounding Ukraine.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed down 0.44% at 27,011.33, after touching a 13-month low earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.25% to 1,891.85.

U.S. stocks whipsawed between steep losses and modest gains before ending well off session lows, with rate-sensitive tech stocks weighing most heavily. .N

The Fed is due to update its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes and shrinking its massive balance sheet. MKTS/GLOB

"Investors are just waiting for the end of the Fed's meeting and how the market will move after that will totally depend on the outcome," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"Looking at the sell-off today, the market is expecting a hawkish move and the point is how hawkish the Fed will be."

Technology heavyweights fell, with semiconductor and electronics company Tokyo Electron 8035.T losing 0.81%, robot maker Fanuc 6954.T falling 3.29% and phone operator KDDI 9433.T dropping 2.57%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T fell 0.67%, shedding early gains fuelled by the auto maker's plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022.

Rival Suzuki Motor 7269.T jumped 5.77%, and was the top gainer in the Nikkei, after its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS improved its margins for the third quarter by raising prices.

Game maker Nintendo 7974.T climbed 4.36% after Nomura Securities rated its shares "buy".

SoftBank Group 9984.T gained 1.72% following a report, which cited that Nvidia NVDA.O was preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from the Japanese technology investor.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

