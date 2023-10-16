Japan's Nikkei falls as Middle East tensions hurt risk appetite

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average declined over 2% on Monday, dragged by chip-related shares, with risk appetite being hurt as tensions in the Middle East escalated.

The Nikkei index .N225 fell 2.03% to close at 31,659.03. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.53% to 2,273.54.

"As risks for the Middle East rose, investors braced for further declines in markets and cut their long positions in stocks," said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of trading at Phillip Securities Japan.

The Nikkei 225 volatility index .JNIV jumped 4.67% to 21.90, its highest since Oct. 4, when the Nikkei lost 2.3% in its biggest daily decline in two months

On Friday, the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC fell as deteriorating consumer sentiment data and the Middle East conflict soured investors from taking riskier bets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI inched up 0.12%.

Heavyweight chip-related stocks fell, tracking U.S. technology stocks, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T falling 3.84% and 4.79%, respectively.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T slipped 2.04%.

Railway operator Keio 9008.T lost 6.33% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Bucking the trend, Lawson 2651.T rose 2.34% after raising its annual profit forecast on robust performance at its convenience stores.

Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T surged 8.91% after the operator of retail outlet brand Muji forecast annual profit which beat market consensus.

All but two of 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell.

Energy explorers .IMING.T climbed 2.55%, with Inpex 1605.T jumping 2.7% to become the top performer on the Nikkei.

Refiners .IPETE.t rose 1.41%, with Eneos Holdings 5020.T rising 1.89%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.