Japan's Nikkei falls as investor pause ahead of earnings; set for weekly gain

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, dragged down by heavyweight technology shares as investors paused buying ahead of corporate earnings season, but the index is set to post a weekly gain.

The Nikkei index .N225 fell 0.53% to 33,058.99 by the midday break. But the index is set to gain 0.85%, recovering from its first weekly loss after 10 straight weeks of gains.

The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.75% to 2,279.00 but is set to post a 0.63% weekly gain.

"The boom for Japanese stocks has paused for now. The rally was led by expectations for better outlook of Japanese companies but investors have not seen the answers yet," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"That does not mean the Nikkei has reached its peak. It could rise further next month if investors confirm strong corporate outlook as earnings season kicks off."

The Nikkei hit a three-decade high earlier this month, driven by a boom in chip-related companies and inflows into trading houses after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he was adding to investments in the sector.

But foreign investors, who led the rally, turned sellers Japanese equities for the first time last week after 12 straight weeks of purchases.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 0.87% to drag the Nikkei the most. Silicon wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T fell 1% and medical equipment maker Terumo 4543.T slipped 1.55%.

Bucking the trend, Takashimaya 8233.T surged 5.99% after the department store operator raised its annual operating profit outlook. Peer Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T rose 1.5%.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 0.69% to provide the biggest support tot the Nikkei. Contact lens maker Hoya 7741.T rose 1.18% and soy sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T advanced 0.91%.

Only three out of 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, with shipping firms .ISHIP.T rising 1.56%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

