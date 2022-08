Japan's Nikkei falls as chip stocks track U.S. peers lower

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday, dragged down by chip-related shares after Micron Technology led U.S. tech heavyweights lower overnight, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's tightening path.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed 0.65% lower at 27,819.33, while the broader Topix .TOPX edged 0.17% lower to 1,933.65.

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology MU.O pulled down chip makers and tech stocks. .N

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 2.75% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 3.8%.

Other heavyweights also lost ground, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T shedding 2.75% and medical services platform M3 2413.T sliding 3.5%.

Companies that reported robust earnings gained. Sumitomo Forestry 1911.T jumped 8.34% after the home builder forecast a full-year profit compared to its earlier estimate of a loss.

Rohto Pharmaceutical 4527.T surged 14.1% after the drug maker raised its annual profit forecast.

"The market responded to stocks with positive earnings," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

But investors were cautious ahead of a local holiday on Thursday and as they awaited U.S. inflation data that could guide the Federal Reserve's rate-hike pace, she said.

There were 139 advancers on the Nikkei index against 84 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.11 billion, compared with the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

