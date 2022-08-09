US Markets
MU

Japan's Nikkei falls as chip shares track U.S. peers lower

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's Nikkei index fell on Wednesday, as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked losses in Micron Technology and its U.S. peers.

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell on Wednesday, as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked losses in Micron Technology and its U.S. peers.

The Nikkei share average .N225 was down 0.83% at 27,767.07 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.35% to 1,930.22.

The Nasdaq closed lower overnight after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology MU.O pulled chip makers and tech stocks down, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data. .N

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 2.59% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 3.8%.

Other heavyweights were also weak, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T losing 2.75% and medical services platform M3 2413.T sliding 3.84%.

Companies that reported robust earnings gained.

Sumitomo Forestry 1911.T jumped 8.58% after the home builder switched its annual net forecast to positive from a loss.

Rohto Pharmaceutical 4527.T surged 16.6% after the drug maker raised its annual profit forecast.

"The market responded those with positive earnings," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"But investors are cautions as they await U.S. inflation data that would gauge the Federal Reserve's pace of rate hike, as well as ahead of a market close tomorrow in Japan."

Japanese markets will be closed for a national holiday on Thursday.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T was up 1.17% and the top performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by cosmetic maker Kao Corp 4452.T.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular