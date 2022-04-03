Japan's Nikkei falls as chip shares track U.S. peers lower

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei edged down on Monday in range-bound trading, dragged lower by chip-related stocks that tracked their U.S. peers, though overall Wall Street gains on upbeat jobs data limited losses.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.14% to 27,626.77 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.06% to 1,945.51.

"The Japanese market was supported by gains on the U.S. market over the weekend, while U.S. futures kept its momentum," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"But investors were cautious making bets as they wanted to confirm the direction of the U.S. market later today."

On Friday, Wall Street rose modestly as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance. .N

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T dragged the Nikkei the most, falling 2.45%, tracking a decline on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX. Peers Advantest 6857.T and Kyocera dropped 6971.T 2.11% and 0.73%, respectively.

Railways IRAIL.T and airlines .IAIRL.T were among the weakest sectors, falling 1.16% and 0.96%, respectively, as the number of new Covid-19 infections has turned to an upward trend.

On the bright side, drugmakers .IPHAM.T gained 1.87%. Astella Pharma 4503.T and Shionogi & Co 4507.T were the top gainers on the Nikkei, advancing 3.94% and 3.83%, respectively.

Zojirushi 7965.T jumped 4.99% after the cooking appliance maker boosted its quarterly profits.

From Monday, the market was restructured into three new markets - prime, standard and growth - as the exchange adopted tougher listing criteria to attract more foreign investors.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

