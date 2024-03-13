Japan's Nikkei falls as chip-related stocks track US peers lower

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, as heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked U.S. peers' declines overnight, while gains in energy shares limited the losses.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.18% at 38,625,22 by the midday break, set for a fourth straight session of falls.

The broader Topix .TOPX was little changed at 2,648.66.

"Japan's major chip stocks mirrored the weak performance of U.S. chip stocks. It looks like the fever for Nvidia is over," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"For the Nikkei to cross the 40,000 level again, Tokyo Electron and its peers need to get a boost."

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq edged lower overnight as investors took profits in chipmaker stocks. The index of semiconductors .SOX lost 2.5%, with shares of Nvidia NVDA.O. which propelled a sharp rally in Japanese chip-related shares, slipping 1.1%. .N

The Nikkei crossed 40,000 for the first time earlier this month, driven by gains of chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T.

On Thursday, Tokyo Electron and Advantest lost 1.82% and 2.87%, respectively. Silicon-wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T lost 1.83%.

Refiners .IPETE.T jumped 4.24% to become the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with Eneos Holdings 5020.T rising 5.14%.

Energy explorers .IMING.T rose 4.17%.

Nissan Motor 7201.T rose 2.3% after a local television network TV Tokyo reported that the automaker is considering seeking a business partnership with Honda Motor 7267.T, while the Nikkei business daily said they could collaborate on electric vehicles.

Honda rose 0.98%.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 1.2% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei.

Of the 225 components on the Nikkei, 151 stocks rose and 74 fell.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

