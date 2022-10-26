Japan's Nikkei falls as attention turns to earnings

By Sam Byford

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday, with investors focused on the outlook for individual stocks as earnings season hits full swing.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.19% at 27,379.40 by the midday break. It occasionally traded in positive territory but may now snap a three-day winning streak.

The broader Topix index .TOPX fell 0.52%.

"In my opinion, the Nikkei was unusually strong yesterday," Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani told reporters in a briefing. "The fact that it closed above 27,400 gave me the impression Japanese stocks are strong."

Canon Inc 7751.T was the biggest loser in the Nikkei, falling 6.49% after releasing its quarterly earnings report and revising its net profit forecast downwards.

Seiko Epson Corp 6724.T, which also makes printers, fell 4.84% following Canon's warning of decreased demand due to fewer customers working from home.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd 6305.T made the biggest gains in the Nikkei and rose 4.60% on its earnings report. The company now expects its operating profit for the fiscal year to be 17.6% higher than previously forecast.

Topix-listed video game maker Capcom Co Ltd 9697.T was up 7.75% after increasing its profit guidance for the current year.

While the Bank of Japan is conducting its latest policy review meeting on Thursday and Friday this week, most market participants consider it unlikely that there will be any change to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The BOJ has been an outlier this year as other central banks hike interest rates to tackle inflation. "We think the meeting will probably have a limited effect on the market," Nomura's Kamitani said.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 152 declined, 65 advanced, and eight traded flat.

(Reporting by Sam Byford; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sam.Byford@thomsonreuters.com;))

