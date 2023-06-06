Japan's Nikkei falls amid sell-off ahead of fixing of special quotation prices

By 0142 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 fell 1% to 32,188.74 after rising as much as 0.6% to track Wall Street higher overnight.

The bourse extended gains in the previous session, ending at its highest level since July 1990.

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.65% to 2,221.72.

"Investors turned cautions after the Nikkei's gain yesterday, which prompted them to sell stocks. That drove more sell-offs and sent the index lower," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Also, ahead of the June 9 setting of special quotation prices used to set values on index options and futures, investors sold stocks to keep the level lower, said Arisawa.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as special quotation (SQ), is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on the second Friday of the month.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed up, helped by some advances in economically sensitive sectors, as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meet next week. .N

In Japan, chip-related stocks led the declines in the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T and Advantest Corp 6857.T falling 3.03% and 3.74%, respectively.

Chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T lost 4.73% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries Ltd 6367.T lost 3.13% and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd 9983.T slipped 0.93%.

Bucking the trend, home appliances maker Sharp Corp 6753.T jumped 4.67% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

Of the Nikkei components, 78 stocks rose and 146 fell, with one flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.