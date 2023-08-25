Japan's Nikkei falls 2% as Advantest, Tokyo Electron slump

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average ended 2% lower on Friday, as chip-related heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron dropped after a rally in Nvidia's U.S.-listed shares fizzled out.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 2.05% to end at 31,624.28 in its biggest daily drop in more than three weeks, but posted a 0.55% weekly gain.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.88% to 2,266.40 and lost 1.3% for the week.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.O ended flat on Thursday, after rallying to a record high as the company unveiled a $25 billion stock buyback plan and record quarterly revenue powered by strong demand for its artificial intelligence-focused chips.

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 1% each overnight, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and as investors were cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday.

"Japanese markets tracked Wall Street's declines. Foreign investors seemed to have lost their appetite for Japanese equities today," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Investors were bracing for market declines after (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's speech later in the day. It appears his message will be hawkish."

Investors across the globe awaited Powell's speech for clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy.

Shares of Japanese chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T tanked 9.99%, while chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T slipped 5.93% and peer Screen Holdings 7735.T lost 3.44%. Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 3.05%.

Of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, only three rose, with the shipping sector .ISHIP.T gaining 0.15%.

Medical equipment maker Olympus 7733.T rose 1.03% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

