Japan's Nikkei extends gains to fifth day, tech leads way

By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei share average .N225 had advanced 2.3% to 27,592.44. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.93% to 1,939.43.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline. .N

"The market was driven by Wall Street's strong finish. There were no market moving cues in Japan," said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management.

"If there will be any catalyst in Japan, that would be Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida's policy, which will depend on how the power within the Liberal Democratic Party shapes up after the death of (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe."

Technology heavyweights advanced, with chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T jumping 5.07% and 5.4%, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 2.4%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T gained 3.29%.

Japan Airlines 9201.T rose 1.96% even as a report said the airliner would relocate about 3,000 employees to other businesses, such as low-cost carrier operations, as travel demand remains weak.

Of the Nikkei components, 216 rose against eight decliners.

Retailers Seven & i Holdings 3382.T and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T lost 0.56% and 0.29%, respectively. Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp 7013.T slipped 1.63%.

