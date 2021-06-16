Japan's Nikkei ends lower on chip declines, Topix ticks up on Toyota

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei index ended lower on Wednesday as chip-related stocks tracked overnight weakness in U.S. peers, although hopes for a vaccine-driven domestic economic recovery lifted cyclical shares.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.51% to close at 29,291.01, while the broader Topix .TOPX ticked up 0.02% to 1,975.86, supported by Toyota Motor 7203.T as the automaker hit another record high.

"Many investors are holding their bets as they await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, but cyclical stocks that are set to benefit in the post-pandemic era are solid," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Wall Street's all three major indexes dropped overnight as markets awaited fresh guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. .N

Following declines in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index, chipmaking equipment supplier Tokyo Electron 8035.T fell 1.1% and semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest 6857.T ticked down 0.19%.

But shares of energy, material .IMING.T, IRUBR.T, IPETE.T and shipping companies ISHIP.T advanced.

Among them, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex 1605.T jumped 3.7% as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years. O/R

Hopes for an economic reopening lifted department store shares, with Takashimaya 8233.T jumping 2.07% and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T edging up 0.24%.

Conglomerate Hitachi 6501.T and air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T also supported the Topix by rising 2.48% and 2.22%, respectively.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T gained 4.94% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, followed by CyberAgent 4751.T, which added 3.99%.

The largest loser was Unitika 3103.T, falling 3.38%, followed by GS Yuasa 6674.T, losing 3.2%, and Sony Group 6758.T, down 2.86%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.03 billion, compared with the average of 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

The Mothers Index .MTHR of start-up firm shares fell for the first time in eight days, losing 0.13%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.