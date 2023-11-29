News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei ends lower as investors lock in profits from recent rally

November 29, 2023 — 01:56 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday in a listless trade as investors continued to sell stocks to book profits after last week's rally.

"Investors remained cautious about the recent gains in the Nikkei so they took a pause in buying," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

"There were no cues for buying or selling in recent sessions," Morita said.

Investors started to lock in profits after the index hit a 33-year high on Nov. 20. The index has failed to end higher than the closing level on July 3 of 33,753.33, which was the highest close in 33 years.

The broader Topix .TOP fell 0.51% to 2,364.50, dragged by banking shares. The banking index .IBNKS.T lost 2.54%, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T sliding 2.83% and 2.63%, respectively.

Uniqlo brand clothing shop owner Fast Retailing 9983.T erased gains to end 0.61% lower.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T was up 0.69%.

About 63% of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market fell.

Denso 6902.T reversed course to end 0.92% higher following a 4.8% decline in the previous session after Reuters reported Toyota Motor 7203.T and two affiliates planned to sell about 10% of the component maker by year-end.

Toyota shares rose 1.27%.

