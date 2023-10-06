News & Insights

Japan's Nikkei ends lower as chip-related shares drag; US jobs data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

October 06, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Friday, dragged down by the declines in heavyweight technology stocks, as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The Nikkei index .N225 edged down 0.26% at 30,994.67.

The index was volatile this week, losing 2.7% on Wednesday and gaining 1.8% in the previous session. For the week, it lost 2.7%.

"The market rebounded sharply in the previous session from declines earlier in the week. But it was not strong enough to erase those losses," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"It was hard for investors to make active buying ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data."

Interest-rate sensitive large growth stocks fell, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T down 1.59% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T slipping 1.65%.

Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 1.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX was, however, ended flat at 2,264.08, up 0.1% from the previous session. But it lost 2.5% for the week.

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T rose 1.47% to become the biggest boost for the Topix. Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T rose 1.27%.

Monex Group 8698.T gave up most of its early gains to end 2.43% higher, after surging to its daily upper limit in the previous session, as the online brokerage agreed to make a capital alliance with mobile phone operator NTT Docomo.

Onward Holdings 8016.T dropped 5.17% even as the apparel group raised its annual profit forecast and increased dividend payouts.

The shipping sector .ISHIP.T rose 2.09% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Energy explorers .IMING.T lost 2.21% to become the worst performing sector.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.