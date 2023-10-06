Japan's Nikkei ends lower as chip-related shares drag; US jobs data in focus

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Friday, dragged down by the declines in heavyweight technology stocks, as investors awaited the U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The Nikkei index .N225 edged down 0.26% at 30,994.67.

The index was volatile this week, losing 2.7% on Wednesday and gaining 1.8% in the previous session. For the week, it lost 2.7%.

"The market rebounded sharply in the previous session from declines earlier in the week. But it was not strong enough to erase those losses," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"It was hard for investors to make active buying ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data."

Interest-rate sensitive large growth stocks fell, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T down 1.59% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T slipping 1.65%.

Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries 6367.T fell 1.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX was, however, ended flat at 2,264.08, up 0.1% from the previous session. But it lost 2.5% for the week.

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T rose 1.47% to become the biggest boost for the Topix. Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T rose 1.27%.

Monex Group 8698.T gave up most of its early gains to end 2.43% higher, after surging to its daily upper limit in the previous session, as the online brokerage agreed to make a capital alliance with mobile phone operator NTT Docomo.

Onward Holdings 8016.T dropped 5.17% even as the apparel group raised its annual profit forecast and increased dividend payouts.

The shipping sector .ISHIP.T rose 2.09% to become the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Energy explorers .IMING.T lost 2.21% to become the worst performing sector.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.