Japan's Nikkei ends lower ahead of US inflation data

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower in range-bound trade on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation report, but losses were limited as investors bought value shares that can withstand higher rates.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 0.21% to close at 32,706.52 after rising as much as 0.3% earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX declined 0.5% to 2,378.64.

"The market had little direction today, in part as investors awaited U.S. inflation data," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager ofinvestment researchat SBI Securities.

"But under this environment, investors wanted to buy value stocks and that limited the losses."

U.S. August consumer price index (CPI) data is due later in the day, while data on producer prices is scheduled for Thursday. The prints will help gauge the Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rates ahead of its meeting on Sept. 20.

Investors also braced for signs the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will relax its ultra-easy policy at its two-day policy meeting next week, after Governor Kazuo Ueda signalled an early end to the bank's negative rate in an interview with a local newspaper.

Technology startup investor Softbank Group 9984.T fell 1.63% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, followed by staffing agency Recruit Holdings 6098.T which lost 1.67%.

IHI 7013.T fell 3.05% after the heavy industrial machinery maker, after tanking 16% in the previous session.

Component manufacturers IHI and Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T said their earnings would be hit as U.S. engine maker RTX RTX.Ndisclosed that a rare manufacturing flaw could ground hundreds of Airbus jets in the coming years.

Bucking the trend, phone company KDDI 9433.T rose 1.58% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T jumped 3.13%, the biggest support for the Topix.

Railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway 9007.T rose 3.26% and was the top performer on the Nikkei.

