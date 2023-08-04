Japan's Nikkei ends largely flat amid caution ahead of US payrolls data

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended almost flat on Friday amid caution ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls data, while gains in technology stocks supporting the index.

The Nikkei .N225 inched up 0.10% to 32,130.94, after falling below 32,000 for the first time since July 13 earlier in the session.

"The declines driven by the U.S. downgrade seems to have stopped so far, as a round of sell-offs by short-term investors ended," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan.

"But investors held off making active bets on stocks ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls data. If the outcome is strong, then yields rise, which would prompt investors to sell stocks."

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the U.S. to AA+ from AAA, sending yields in Japan and U.S. higher, which was negative for stocks.

The broader Topix .TOPX cut early losses to end 0.28% higher at 2,274.63 but lost 0.7% for the week.

Shares of Nintendo 7974.T slipped 2.91% even as the maker of Switch console's first-quarter operating profit leapt 82% from a year ago.

Soy sauce maker Kikkoman 2801.T fell 4.5%, becoming the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 0.34%.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 130 stocks rose, 93 fell and two were flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

